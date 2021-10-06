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Eternally Yours (1939)
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66 views • October 06, 2021
A story of love and romance where boy meets girl and fall in love, girl leaves boy but when all is said and done, love conquers all and the movie finishes where everyone lives happily ever after.
A great collection of cast members, which include:
Loretta Young as Anita Halstead
David Niven as Tony, "The Great Arturo"
ZaSu Pitts as Mrs. Cary Bingham
Broderick Crawford as Don Burns
Eve Arden as Gloria, a friend of Anita's
Billie Burke as Aunt Abby
C. Aubrey Smith as Gramps, aka Bishop Peabody
Raymond Walburn as Mr. Harley Bingham
Hugh Herbert as Benton
Virginia Field as Lola De Vere
Ralph Graves as Mr. Morrisey
Lionel Pape as Mr. Howard
Fred Keating as Master of Ceremonies
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This video is uploaded for pure entertainment only, with no monetization or any other promotional issues involved.
A great collection of cast members, which include:
Loretta Young as Anita Halstead
David Niven as Tony, "The Great Arturo"
ZaSu Pitts as Mrs. Cary Bingham
Broderick Crawford as Don Burns
Eve Arden as Gloria, a friend of Anita's
Billie Burke as Aunt Abby
C. Aubrey Smith as Gramps, aka Bishop Peabody
Raymond Walburn as Mr. Harley Bingham
Hugh Herbert as Benton
Virginia Field as Lola De Vere
Ralph Graves as Mr. Morrisey
Lionel Pape as Mr. Howard
Fred Keating as Master of Ceremonies
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
This video is uploaded for pure entertainment only, with no monetization or any other promotional issues involved.
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