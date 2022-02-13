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Criminal abusive behaviour of Pro-Vaxxer meets Karma
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404 views • February 13, 2022
A foul mouthed, self-appointed Social Justice Warrior takes it upon herself to "Protect" the Nation's Capital from a peace-loving freedom protestor by tailing them, ramming into their car at a set of traffic lights, then unleashing a tirade of abuse when confronted. This is what the good citizens of Canberra are doing this Sunday to defend the Australian Communist way of life.
The ending is pure gold!
The ending is pure gold!
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