Students at Bir Zeit University Chase German Embassador Out of Their University





Students at Bir Zeit University in the West Bank forcefully expelled the German ambassador Steffen Seibert from their university museum. They make it clear that those complicit in the Gaza genocide are not welcome in Palestine and should be treated as the criminals they are. 2024/04/30





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Palestine, German Ambassador, kicked out, Steffen Seibert, University, school, West Bank,