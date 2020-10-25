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Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon & Tony Bobulinski Exposing Hunter & Joe Biden about China & Russia
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111 views • October 25, 2020
LONNELHARRISLIVE 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3V1DyhbHwOyuRQhn7_XnYg
Viewer discretion is advised. May contain profanity and adult situations.
Disclaimer: -All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed.
FAIR USE STATEMENT This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this trans-formative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107 Under the Copyright Act , the fair use of copyrighted material without permission is allowed when used for the following purposes: Criticism; Comment; News Reporting; Teaching (includes making copies for use in the classroom); Scholarship and research; Parody;
Viewer discretion is advised. May contain profanity and adult situations.
Disclaimer: -All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed.
FAIR USE STATEMENT This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this trans-formative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107 Under the Copyright Act , the fair use of copyrighted material without permission is allowed when used for the following purposes: Criticism; Comment; News Reporting; Teaching (includes making copies for use in the classroom); Scholarship and research; Parody;
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