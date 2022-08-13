FUTURE SINS NOT UNCONDITIONAL FORGIVEN - YOU CAN'T KEEP SINNING AS A CHRISTIAN

Hebrews 10:26 For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins, 27 But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignation, which shall devour the adversaries.

Isaiah 55:7 Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.

mercy