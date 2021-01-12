What is going to happen in January, February and March 2021. Code Predictions for 2021 Jesse An

On tonight's Now Debate we welcome Jesse An Nichols George to the show to give her code insights for the first quater of the coming year.The last time An was on the show she gave us an overview for the year ahead, this time she will go deeper and explore what is going to happen on the world stage and around each of us personally as we journey through 2021For the past several months An has been coming on the show to give her insights into what is happening in the world. From the US election to the BLM riots during the middle of 2020. Her insights have been amazing giving accurate prediction after prediction.For more on An check out her bioAn is a Magi walk-in from the multi-verse. She stepped into this existence to relieve another soul, known as Jesse. She continues to use the human name for the body of Jesse An Nichols George; but goes by the name An. Jesse and An are part of the same Magi team; which work to assist people in living compassionately, wisely, and harmoniously. Their work helps people to be conscious of their wholeness, and how they are existing.Through the human vehicle Jesse and An have created 7 books on their own, with an 8th one to be released in the Fall of 2020. Jesse was also a collaborator on the International multiple times Best Seller in multiple categories “Embraced by the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway To Power, Passion, and Purpose”. Jesse hosted her own international radio show The Code Connection for 5 years, and created the Genesis Clearing Statement.An focuses on carrying out The Code Journey work by producing a new edition each year, to guide people in how to maneuver life on Earth. As a Coding Interpreter she helps people understand the flow of their energy in this world, and how to bring that into Divine Alignment.An’s human self is a 13+ generation spiritual healer, energy tuner, spiritual and wellness coach. She is also a 13th+ generation Druidic practitioner; honoring and appreciating the harmony of all things, and working with the natural cycles of life. Her bloodline history includes everything from Freedom Fighter’s like George Washington, a lead translator and Hebrew scholar involved in the original translations of the Bible, a 4-star general in the Airforce, royalty, Apache and Cherokee Indian, European farming, many of the Celtic and Northern European influences, as well as a bit of Norse energy. As a Magi, An, works with all starseeds, soul groupings, and existences.You can also check out her latest book here.Jesse An Nicolas George Code InterpreterSpiritual Nourishment network