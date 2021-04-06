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Episode 8 of Wellness = Water series: "Into the Heart of the Matter" with guest, Dr. Tom Cowan
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63 views • April 06, 2021
In the eighth episode of the Wellness Equals Water series, we are going inward to the heart (of the matter). There is a lot to water as it relates to its impact on our wellness and vitality. It very well may be a lot more than most of us think. This episode brings some sage wisdom and profound thinking of Dr. Tom Cowan, where he shares some shocking revelations about how blood flows through the body, and what impacts this flow. Tom asks some very important and fundamental questions and is tapping into the heart of what makes life work, and it's not what we necessarily think. He is rigorous and takes nothing for granted.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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