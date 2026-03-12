"Sometimes security comes with a little control."

The Chinese Embassy in America trolls the USA about the new and ridiculous "Shield of the Americas."

Adding:

China has banned the export of refined fuel — Reuters

Adding, info from a silent video:

Cardinal Dominique Mathieu, Iran's only Catholic Cardinal, privately met with Pope Leo XIV today at the Vatican.

He was in Tehran on February 28 when the bombs started falling. His own Franciscan order lost contact with him for days. He evacuated March 5 through Azerbaijan with Italian Embassy staff, because his cathedral is literally built inside the Embassy compound.

He gave the Pope a firsthand account of the war. Leo XIV, the same day, addressed thousands in St. Peter's Square: "Let us continue to pray for peace in Iran and throughout the Middle East, especially for the many civilian victims, including many innocent children."

Adding, : (

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is being held in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in the United States.

He is kept in a small cell roughly 3 by 2 meters, equipped with a metal bed, a sink, a toilet, and a narrow window. He is allowed out only three times a week for one hour under guard.

According to reports from inside the facility, Maduro sometimes shouts during the night, saying he was kidnapped and repeating: “I am the president of Venezuela.”