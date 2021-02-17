BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Man paralyzed after Covid-19 vaccine
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10276 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
241 views • February 17, 2021
A 70-year-old man had a massive brain hemorrhage and is paralyzed on the left side of his body after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, a physician told Alex Berenson.

Alex Berenson's tweet about this is posted here:

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1361408818555551752

The screenshot of the email from a physician about this 70-year-old man shown in Alex Berenson's tweet says:

I cared for a previously healthy patient yesterday who came in with a massive intraparenchymal hemorrhage [a type of bleeding in the brain] about 36 hours after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Poor guy had complete left sided hemiparesis [he is paralyzed on his left side] and total unilateral left sided neglect.

[Unilateral spatial neglect is a disabling neurological condition that typically results from right hemisphere damage. Neglect patients are unable to take into account information coming from the left side of space.]

He was vomiting secondary to the increased intracranial pressure and all he kept repeating was “I’m ok, I’m ok, I got the vaccine. I got both doses of the vaccine.”

Intubated, ventilated, emergency ventriculostomy [creating a hole into the brain to relieve allow drainage and relieve pressure], mannitol, anti-seizure meds.

His prognosis is abysmal.

Was it related to the vaccine?

Don ‘t you dare ask that question!!!

Wonder if he will show up in the VAERS database.

I have no way of verifying his vaccination status other than what he said to me right before he lost consciousness.

Keep up what you do. You are one of the only islands of sanity in all this.

Dr. XXX
Please don’t publish my name. I’ll lose my job...

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News.com
Keywords
side effectsparalysiscovid-19 vaccinealex berenson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Coco Somers
Study Correlates Seminal Neonicotinoid Concentrations With Lower Sperm Counts

Study Correlates Seminal Neonicotinoid Concentrations With Lower Sperm Counts

Sterling Ashworth
New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

Coco Somers
Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Coco Somers
Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Coco Somers
Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy