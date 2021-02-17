Man paralyzed after Covid-19 vaccine

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Alex Berenson's tweet about this is posted here:
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1361408818555551752
The screenshot of the email from a physician about this 70-year-old man shown in Alex Berenson's tweet says:
I cared for a previously healthy patient yesterday who came in with a massive intraparenchymal hemorrhage [a type of bleeding in the brain] about 36 hours after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Poor guy had complete left sided hemiparesis [he is paralyzed on his left side] and total unilateral left sided neglect.
[Unilateral spatial neglect is a disabling neurological condition that typically results from right hemisphere damage. Neglect patients are unable to take into account information coming from the left side of space.]
He was vomiting secondary to the increased intracranial pressure and all he kept repeating was “I’m ok, I’m ok, I got the vaccine. I got both doses of the vaccine.”
Intubated, ventilated, emergency ventriculostomy [creating a hole into the brain to relieve allow drainage and relieve pressure], mannitol, anti-seizure meds.
His prognosis is abysmal.
Was it related to the vaccine?
Don ‘t you dare ask that question!!!
Wonder if he will show up in the VAERS database.
I have no way of verifying his vaccination status other than what he said to me right before he lost consciousness.
Keep up what you do. You are one of the only islands of sanity in all this.
Dr. XXX
Please don’t publish my name. I’ll lose my job...
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News.com