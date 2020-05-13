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This Must Happen Before The End
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14 views • May 13, 2020
During this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Christians and non-Christians alike are suddenly taking an interest in prophecies about the end of the world, and whether Covid-19 is a sign that the antichrist is about to start persecuting Christians or that the rapture is about to take place. But if you know much about the end times, you'll know that a viral pandemic, in itself, has nothing to do with the world ending. This video is an attempt to set people straight on how things are predicted to happen in Bible prophecy.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
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https://www.irishtimes.com/business/e... - FAIR USE
https://www.washingtonpost.com/busine... - FAIR USE
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https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0... -FAIR USE
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.irishtimes.com/business/e... - FAIR USE
https://www.washingtonpost.com/busine... - FAIR USE
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti... FAIR USE
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0... -FAIR USE
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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