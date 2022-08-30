JESUS The KING of KINGS Is COMING!!!!! IMPOSSIBLE !! Two Halves of the SAME ROCK!! Solved!!

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/5FyoTExkDu8
Quotation from original video description...."The Face of Our King is about to Appear... Glory to GOD!!!!!"
https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/index.php?/category/370
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/