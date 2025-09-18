CHP Talks: Ted Kuntz—Vaccine Myths and Measles Misinformation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 18, 2025: My guest this week is Ted Kuntz, President of Vaccine Choice Canada (https://vaccinechoicecanada.com). Ted has had a leading role in exposing government lies and misinformation during the Covid years but he’s also been challenging the pharmaceutical industry’s control of medical funding and protocols for many years—ever since his son was injured and ultimately died as a result of a vaccine injury. We discuss the myths around the ‘safety and efficacy’ of all vaccines and the current scare tactics being used to get parents to vaccinate their children for measles.
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/