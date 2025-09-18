CHP Talks: Ted Kuntz—Vaccine Myths and Measles Misinformation

September 18, 2025: My guest this week is Ted Kuntz, President of Vaccine Choice Canada (https://vaccinechoicecanada.com). Ted has had a leading role in exposing government lies and misinformation during the Covid years but he’s also been challenging the pharmaceutical industry’s control of medical funding and protocols for many years—ever since his son was injured and ultimately died as a result of a vaccine injury. We discuss the myths around the ‘safety and efficacy’ of all vaccines and the current scare tactics being used to get parents to vaccinate their children for measles.





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/