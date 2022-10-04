X22 REPORT Ep. 2890b - Trump: “The Silent Majority Is Back”, Vote Them All Out, They Know If They Lose It’s Over

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2890b - Oct 3, 2022

Trump: “The Silent Majority is Back”, Vote Them All Out, They Know if They Lose it’s Over

The [DS] is panicking over the midterms, they have plans in place to create chaos, this will all fail. The people are ready and the [DS] knows if they lose control it is over. Trump posted a truth that says "The silent majority is back" it is now time to vote them all out. Countermeasures are in place.

