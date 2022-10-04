Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2890b - Trump: “The Silent Majority Is Back”, Vote Them All Out, They Know If They Lose It’s Over
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2890b - Oct 3, 2022

Trump: “The Silent Majority is Back”, Vote Them All Out, They Know if They Lose it’s Over

The [DS] is panicking over the midterms, they have plans in place to create chaos, this will all fail. The people are ready and the [DS] knows if they lose control it is over. Trump posted a truth that says "The silent majority is back" it is now time to vote them all out. Countermeasures are in place. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

