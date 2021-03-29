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AN EXAMPLE OF CHRIST'S SUFFERING AND VICTORY
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20 views • March 29, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 3: 18-22. This is another verse that explains the good news about Jesus in a very simple way. God is holy. Sin separates people from God. The punishment for sin is death (Romans 6:23). Jesus died to forgive sins. Jesus himself did not sin. But he died to take away the sins of other people. Men killed his body, but he did not stay dead. He rose from death and God made him alive with spiritual life. Now people can have a relationship with God again.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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