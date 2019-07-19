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19Jul19 Dems Surrender American Dream to Dreamers
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31 views • July 19, 2019
Nearly half of Democrats have given up on the American Dream and exchanged it for the lie of government handouts. From “deplorables” to “demons” as the establishment ramps up criticism of Trump supporters and House Democrats call in Jesuit exorcists. Then, Richard Proctor on judicial tyranny, how we got it and how we end it. And, is Rand Paul the only one in Washington that looks at government spending?
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