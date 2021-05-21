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La Gran Diáspora Transhumana
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41 views • May 21, 2021
La compañía Neuralink de Elon Musk acaba de exitosamente introducir implantes cerebrales a un mono que tiene la capacidad de mandar comandos inalámbricos de su cerebro a una computadora, haciéndolo capaz de jugar videojuegos. Estamos al borde de lo que estoy llamando la Gran Diáspora Transhumana en donde muchos seres humanos elegirán el transhumanismo, generando nuevas ruedas kármicas de grandes lecciones y experiencias para los que decidan introducir tecnología en sus códigos genéticos.
Video Publicado en Youtube el 13 de Abril de 2021
Video Publicado en Youtube el 13 de Abril de 2021
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