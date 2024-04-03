WW3 Watch: 'Iran Vows Revenge After Israel Kills Top General'

MAILBAG SHOW 4.2.2024
MYSTERIOUS FOUL SMELL RESEMBLING SULFUR/BURNT RUBBER
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/mysterious-foul-smell-resembling-sulfur-burnt-rubber-reported/
COL MACGREGOR WARNS ATTACK ON IRAN WOULD CAUSE WORLD WAR 3
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-col-douglas-macgregor-warns-attack-on-iran-would-cause-wwiii-and-mass-migration/
IRAN VOWS REVENGE AFTER ATTACK BY ISRAEL
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/wwiii-watch-iran-vows-revenge-after-israel-kills/
IRANIAN CONSULATE IN DAMASCUS FLATTENED
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/ar-BB1kTfmd
ISIS ATTACK VIA US BORDER A POSSIBILITY
https://nypost.com/2024/03/31/us-news/isis-k-attack-via-us-border-a-possibility-us-official/
CHILLING MAP SHOWS...
https://www.themirror.com/news/us-news/chilling-map-shows-areas-most-408947
CHINA WARNS US TO PREPARE FOR UNEXPECTED SITUATIONS
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/component/content/article/china-warns-citizens-inside-usa-prepare-for-various-unexpected-situations?catid=17&Itemid=220
ILLEGALS FLYING INTO FLORIDA AND TEXAS
https://www.independentsentinel.com/90-of-people-coming-illegally-fly-into-florida-and-texas/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
