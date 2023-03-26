Create New Account
PSY-OPS SEG1 - AN INTRODUCTION TO HUMAN CONTROL BY MARK PASSIO
What is happening
As many of you already know the "True war is against consciousness" and the raising of it. There is also the Spiritual war and then the Mind war. THEY focus mostly on the Mind war now because it is the easiest method to influence the other wars. Understanding how and why THEY do it is key to limiting the harmful effect's on ourselves.

If you would like to watch the full version can do so here.
https://odysee.com/@woeih:e/Mark-Passio-Psy-Ops:8

