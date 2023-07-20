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TPMR 07/21/23 | A PROPHECY OF THE FUTURE OF AMERICA! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
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💥 DON’T MISS THIS! 💥 CENS🚫RED ON YOUTUBE 💥 Join Internationally Recognized Prophecy Expert, Minister, Speaker and Author, Paul McGuire as he analyzes current events through the lens of Bible Prophecy. WEBSITE: http://WWW.PAULMcGUIRE.US/

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