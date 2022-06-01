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Home-schoolers & church-goers & preppers & gun-owners will be the first to be exterminated by NWO
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129 views • June 01, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Home schoolers and preppers and gun owners and church goers will be the first to be exterminated by the NWO in their FEMA Nazi holocaust camps. Religious Christian hordes and pastors, who redefined hundreds of Bible verses, and rebel against women’s head coverings to stick their naked women’s heads middle finger up at God for Jezebel, and cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word and bring a curse upon human society, and steal unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax, and run the Western feminist nations’ Illuminati 501c3 “Satan spiritual contracted” End Times fake harlot Church to worship “women’s equality” Jezebel, and “love and light fake Christianity” Sananda Jesus, and Christian church corporation business Mammon, have corrupted society and removed God’s spiritual protection, in order to allow for the opening of wormhole portals to bring back millions of “COVID19 biochemical weapon vaccine human extermination” fallen angel devils from the abyss. They are not the preserving salt of the world and exposing light of the world, but they are the rotting religious heathen fake Christians of the world, and the darkness that condones in silence all the evils because of fear of assassinations by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families, and slaughtered families, and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms, and ridicule from church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, and getting all their church members angry and disgusted and forming mobs to try to stone them for restoring the original Bible verses. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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