“RETIRE RONNA ROMNEY” The VOTE is TOMORROW!
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
NEW ALF AD: “RETIRE RONNA ROMNEY” I wrote this ad for American Liberty Fund and helped produce it with our talented team. Please watch and share it ahead of the vote on Jan. 27 so we can ensure Mitt’s niece doesn’t get a 3rd term as @GOPChairwoman

https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1616115496222326784?s=20 
Keywords
rnc chairparty platformronna romney mcdaniels

