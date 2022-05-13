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5/13/2022 CLO2TV: Bob Sisson ft. Christopher Key
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Watch "CLO2TV" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm EST
Learn more and read testimonials about chlorine dioxide at https://www.comusav.com/en/ and https://clo2.tv/
About Comusav: https://www.comusav.com/en/quienes-somos/
Watch The Universal Antidote documentary | The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide here: https://theuniversalantidote.com/
Watch another chorine dioxide documentary in full here:
https://www.brighteon.com/cbea0547-0152-48d0-8ad8-6898a2a2a27f
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Purchase G. Edward Griffin's book "World Without Cancer" Here:
https://www.amazon.com/World-Without-Cancer-Story-Vitamin/dp/0912986190
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Checkout event dates, register, or discover more info at: https://redpillexpo.org/ Red Pill Expo is the major public event of Red Pill University. Our purpose is to help truth seekers understand how the world really works – contrary to commonly held illusions. The visionary of this movement is G. Edward Griffin, author of numerous books and documentary films including the famous exposé of the Federal Reserve, The Creature from Jekyll Island and also World without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17.
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