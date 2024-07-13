The Engineers

Video compilation July 12,2024. Warning strong language,violence.Its not my intention to diminish Christians thank God we have them just Lose the Jew worship they are not Gods chosen people they are actually Satans Chosen people and they are generally speaking Supremacists who want to Kill us all. I seen 5 that were good once. I spent over 150 hours making this over 2 months I finally recorded it in 460p I go to record it in 720 poof the program fails.So then on here it goes from 460 to 240p so the resolution was not to my liking also the audio is too low .You need external pc speakers not just laptop speakers.Oh well I tried its still a good collection I think.The next will be sharper.Thanks for watching.