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Courageous County Clerk Stands Up to The Deep State | MSOM Ep. 400
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80 views • December 22, 2021
In this episode of MSOM Sean Morgan gives a breaking news update on the new Pentagon rules on troop extremism, Biden’s Covid Press Conference, the Mockingbird Media’s phrase of the day, and much more. In the main interview of the show, Sean talks to Mesa County clerk Tina Peters on her battle for election truth and how the DOJ has been weaponized against her.
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
http://standwithtina.org/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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