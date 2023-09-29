Create New Account
Peter Schiff: It's the Beginning of the End of This Whole Phony Economy
As Peter Schiff explained in his podcast, that’s a big problem when the entire economy is built on a foundation of cheap money. But most people in the mainstream don’t seem to grasp the gravity of the situation.

They don’t realize that we are at the beginning of the end of this whole phony economy.

In a nutshell, the economy is buried under trillions in debt. The cost of the debt is rising. The economy simply isn’t built to handle an even moderately high interest rate environment.

Read More:  https://discernreport.com/peter-schiff-its-the-beginning-of-the-end-of-this-whole-phony-economy/

