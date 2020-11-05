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FROM Fed’s Quantitative Easing & Tests w/o Quantity TO Election w/o Quantity
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25 views • November 05, 2020
If a TRILLION dollars of debt per month doesn’t matter, if we can be locked down by tests that do NOT measure quantity, then why wouldn’t the media and politicians think we would care about quantity when it comes to votes? Here’s how dangerous the lockdown deficit is…
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