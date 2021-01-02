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New Year Light Language Inspiration Activation From Andromeda By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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25 views • January 02, 2021
Happy New Year everyone! I'm kickin' it off this year with an inspirational Light Language Activation from Andromeda. So, get ready for some galactivation! I'm also launching my Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music Activation project to the world, so I'll fill you in on this awesome project, and how you can get this incredible 22:22 master activation! Get ready for high vibes this year -- we will all need it because of all the massive changes that are going to occur in 2021! 💜 Lightstar

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (Brighteon) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (LBRY) https://lbry.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionstarseed activationlight language healingprovocative and curiousreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingspeople and blogsandromedan light languageandromedan starseedandromeda galaxynew year activationandromedan language of light
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