Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
J Geco - Chicken Song | 432hz [hd 720p]
17 views
channel image
PSECmedia
Published Yesterday |

 Want to see a chicken song made with Artificial Intelligence?On YouTube: https://youtu.be/VyDKmvRzVBA

On Invidious: https://vid.puffyan.us/watch?v=VyDKmvRzVBA


Or you prefer an amazing chicken animated story?

On YouTube: https://youtu.be/Tc2F7yhP_wQ

On Invidious: https://vid.puffyan.us/watch?v=Tc2F7yhP_wQ


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jgeco_official/


Chicken Song Miniseries: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoO8l0BJX3hG3NkdJJOZvT5tg8RmFLesh


Music

1) On Spotify https://goo.gl/dNKAeK

2) On iTunes https://goo.gl/fKvRUJ

3) On Google Music https://goo.gl/z8cNwt



Hashtags: #chicken #dance #remix #music

Metatags Space Separated: chicken dance remix music

Metatags Comma Separated: chicken, dance, remix, music


Invidious Proxy List: https://invidio.us


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msSc7Mv0QHY

Original On Invidious: https://vid.puffyan.us/watch?v=msSc7Mv0QHY

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyfUD7A9hEH7/

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1446622195978604555?referrer=psecdocumentary

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/J-Geco---Chicken-Song---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1z296c-j-geco-chicken-song-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/PB8kRz1

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/77e2a829-0b12-43c8-a5c6-e1ca785de7f2

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/WMIo6JysItHYWCY

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=51c473041bca7289b0a0dff429fc0fa08d14fc2496ab6e92dcd6df5c47d2fe2a&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/113987



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#


Keywords
musicchickendanceremix

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket