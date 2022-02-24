How Your School District Accepted Gangster Money to Force the Scam On Your Kids

AJ Depriest and a badass group of activists in Tennessee read the CARES Act and the American Rescue Act bill. And discovered the smoking guns, for why your HOSPITAL is doing bad medicine, and why your school district is giving your a terrible education experience.





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