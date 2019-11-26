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World War 3 (New Dark Age: Part 1)
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35 views • November 26, 2019
WW3 has erupted between the major powers over control of the Earth, her colonies and the future of mankind. Watch as the world descends into chaos, endless war, disease, mass starvation, and genocide. Part 1 of 4 of this visual timeline of the Third Human Civil War covers the wars earliest years (2055 to 2062) from the Fall of Taiwan to the Hegemony controlling 83% of the world's surface.
PART 1: The Darkest Years
PART 2: Turning the Tide
PART 3: Retaking the World
PART 4: The End of All Things
Author Note: Timeline is canon to SC and I made it mainly to help me keep the story consistent. It changes some of the dates/events of my prior videos pre-2015.
Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.
www.shatteredcitadel.com
PART 1: The Darkest Years
PART 2: Turning the Tide
PART 3: Retaking the World
PART 4: The End of All Things
Author Note: Timeline is canon to SC and I made it mainly to help me keep the story consistent. It changes some of the dates/events of my prior videos pre-2015.
Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.
www.shatteredcitadel.com
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