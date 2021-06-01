Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Flu Virus & Flu Shots (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.15.13)

The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.





Dr. Jennifer Daniels reviews the aspects of human life that have been delegated by individuals, how this delegation has compromised your health and simple methods to take back control and responsibility of these functions to improve your health and happiness. Tune in for insights to heal and simple solutions at hand.







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