2 DRILL SARGENTS FOUND D*E*A*D AT FORT JACKSON IN 8 DAYS*REPTILIAN SIGHTINGS & DUMBS IN SAME AREA?*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!

https://mfoods.shop/eea





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://charlestoncitypaper.com/2015/08/04/4-things-you-should-know-about-the-lizard-man/





South Carolina's Lizard Man story of Christopher Davis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CAGJ3Tu13g





https://www.goupstate.com/story/news/crime/2009/06/24/2nd-sc-suspect-taken-in-lizard-man-witness-death/29779624007/

https://www.wyff4.com/article/people-still-talking-about-south-carolinas-weirdest-legend-festival-held-3-decades-later/27703855





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fort-jackson-soldier-found-dead-south-carolina/

https://home.army.mil/jackson/about/history

https://www.whio.com/news/trending/2-army-drill-sergeants-found-dead-8-days-fort-jackson-south-carolina/HXFIOBDWRJGB3K44JXALJ75YWQ/

https://home.army.mil/jackson/about/history

http://www.sccotton.org/6601.html

https://www.wyff4.com/article/suspect-charged-in-lizard-man-witness-death/6989112