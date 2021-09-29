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WE KNOW WHO SHE IS - HOSPITALS COVERING UP THE TRUTH - FORCED VACCINATION - LESSON FOR THE SHEEP
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480 views • September 29, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vmyg7t-hospitals-covering-up-the-truth-forced-vaccination-heres-a-good-lesson-for-.html
LINDSAY ABOUD:
https://alumnius.net/the_university_of_wi-812-27#id5fe2c6c582ccfe136d8b4567
- We have her Email and Home Address plus where she works. Her YouTube channel is:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQQQLM4Epu0SEdDKMpjLTQ
- Hospitals are covering up the TRUTH of what's really going on.
- Here's a lesson the sheep should follow
- Canadian doctor says the Unvaccinated are Ignorant and don't Deserve our Care
- She's 13 years old and her Heart Stopped
- Arrested for Buying a coffee
https://rumble.com/vmyg7t-hospitals-covering-up-the-truth-forced-vaccination-heres-a-good-lesson-for-.html
LINDSAY ABOUD:
https://alumnius.net/the_university_of_wi-812-27#id5fe2c6c582ccfe136d8b4567
- We have her Email and Home Address plus where she works. Her YouTube channel is:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQQQLM4Epu0SEdDKMpjLTQ
- Hospitals are covering up the TRUTH of what's really going on.
- Here's a lesson the sheep should follow
- Canadian doctor says the Unvaccinated are Ignorant and don't Deserve our Care
- She's 13 years old and her Heart Stopped
- Arrested for Buying a coffee
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