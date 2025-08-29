Dogmen, Draco, and Spiritual Warfare Grey Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/08/29/dogmen-draco-spiritual-warefare

Grey ( a Pseudonym name), Has lived a life of a full experiencer, ranging from the paranormal, sasquatch & dogmen ( or possible werewolf) sightings, Encounters with Draco, other entities such as demons, light orbs and supernatural activity in funeral homes and related areas. He also has encountered Jesus after he encountered the demonic first hand and has since been shown truths about past lives and his connection with Dragon / Draco entities. He has also studied a great deal of religious history of several cultures and studied a vast array of paranormal, NDE and historical experiences and events in search of truth and to further knowledge with respect to humility and a desire to help share with everyone what knowledge and views he developed from such experiences and research.

"Grey" a Paranormal Experiencer, shares his insight regarding numerous encounters with Supernatural Dogmen and Werewolves, Draco, Dragons and also his personal experiencers working night shift in a funeral parlour. Grey became a "walk in" at the age of Nine.

In Part 2 Grey talks about his past lives as a reptilian and the black magick attacks he was subjected to by other reptilians. Grey also discusses his personal experiences with Black Goo. The recording of this segment was hindered by numerous spiritual warfare attacks resulting in the both of us getting knocked offline on at least two occasions.