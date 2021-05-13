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Either Rid the Centers for Disease Control of its Capture by Big Pharma or Abolish It - James Lyons-Weiler- PhD – Director - Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge
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1 view • May 13, 2021
Governments worldwide in 2020 sabotaged livelihoods and economies due to fear of a pandemic, itself labeled as "false" by former Pfizer chief science officer Michael Yeadon - claiming Covid had not led to any excess deaths. Studies show that measures used to end the pandemic are ineffectual and only lead to ever-increasing compliance by those who dare not question authority. Roger Hodkinson, a top Canadian pathologist (and virology expert), labeled as useless PCR tests, distancing and masking, calling the pandemic the “greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.” We cannot let this crime against humanity escape unpunished.
Hundreds of thousands of doctors around the world are calling for public health to keep their hands off society, hands-off medical practice, and hands-off personal choice. US Congressman Posey has called for legislation to investigate the government's response. The Stand for Freedom group has a petition for state Attorneys General to impanel a special grand jury to investigate the CDC.
Now with the CDC obtusely misinterpreting the risk of death and injury associated with COVID19 vaccines, and Americans increasingly facing vaccine mandates in the form of passports required to work, shop, travel, learn or live normal lives, there's no escaping the conclusion CDC is fatally flawed and needs reform or abolition. The core problems of centralization and politicization can be reversed by IPAK's Plan B - a complete restructuring of public health that kicks Pharma out of public health for good.
Hundreds of thousands of doctors around the world are calling for public health to keep their hands off society, hands-off medical practice, and hands-off personal choice. US Congressman Posey has called for legislation to investigate the government's response. The Stand for Freedom group has a petition for state Attorneys General to impanel a special grand jury to investigate the CDC.
Now with the CDC obtusely misinterpreting the risk of death and injury associated with COVID19 vaccines, and Americans increasingly facing vaccine mandates in the form of passports required to work, shop, travel, learn or live normal lives, there's no escaping the conclusion CDC is fatally flawed and needs reform or abolition. The core problems of centralization and politicization can be reversed by IPAK's Plan B - a complete restructuring of public health that kicks Pharma out of public health for good.
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