© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EntertheStars: Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago & Tesla's New Yorker Painted By Same Guy! [17.12.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • December 19, 2021
Sep 23, 2019 How one Epstein victim was said to be recruited from Mar-a-Lago, and all the other connections between the accused sex trafficker and Trump's Palm Beach resort.
https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-and-trump-mar-a-lago-resort-connections?r=US&;IR=T
+ Apollo Origins & Cupid's Arrow Love Possession - Another Tesla Thump connections.
There has been a concerted effort by some to drop the Thump investigation into clear connections between his life and Tesla's, who we have now discovered, died in a building painted by the same artist who painted Mar a Lago. As our investigation deepens, a disturbing picture appears, of foreknowledge of future events, sacrifice and ancient technology. The featured video on this channel demonstrates the mathematical and visual connections between Thump Tower and the building where Tesla died on the 33rd floor, The Wyndham New Yorker.
LATCHIS MEANS SNAKE!!!!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lachesis_(genus)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPSYYc0v4Rg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xf6YzOg22w
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lajos_J%C3%A1mbor
https://fishing4deals.com/i-slept-last-night-in-the-latchis-hotel/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/216946907022792104/
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/783009137/campaign-for-the-heavens-and-the-earth
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Latchis_Hotel_and_Theatre
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brattleboro,_Vermont
Jambor murals in Wyndham New Yorker
https://res.cloudinary.com/traveltripperweb/image/upload/c_fit,h_1200,w_1200/v1554921251/pry7uyzpoiue6tvvjdcd.jpg
https://cdn.traveltripper.io/site-assets/426_558_9039/media/2017-11-03-115819/1943-GBR-Murals-web.jpg
https://www.newyorkerhotel.com/blog/guests-at-the-new-yorker-hotel-1930s-1960s/
Jambor murals in Mar-a-lago
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/6c/59/d1/6c59d14c3b40c0553360086227ebd7af.jpg
https://www.idesignarch.com/wp-content/uploads/Donald-Trump-Mar-a-Lago-Palm-Beach-Florida_7.jpg
https://www.vam.ac.uk/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/86a_o4-003-Dining-Room-at-Mar-a-Lago-Mrs-Post_e7c816404dc0d846d5b0850672d58b90.jpg
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/building-mar-lago-marjorie-merriweather-post-palm-beach-showplace/BNcXr356xhT3AdEVKyIR3J/
Thump artist in Brattleboro
https://www.brattleborotv.org/here-we-are/guest-doug-trump
https://www.brattleboromuseum.org/2019/06/04/doug-trump-by-rail/
Jambor at Latchis theater Brattleboro
https://vtdigger.org/2021/12/12/the-latchis-is-a-landmark-theater-hotel-and-pub-in-a-pandemic-that-can-be-a-problem/
https://vtdigger.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/VTD-Latchis-centerpiece-3-1536x1152.jpg
Edison vs Tesla's Hotels
https://www.lavocedinewyork.com/en/new-york/2021/06/08/the-edison-new-yorker-where-batman-met-the-godfather-and-muhammad-ali/
Cupid's spear, the serpent in the chest
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/09/ex-classmate-peter-ticktin-says-no-way-trump-cheated-sat-as-book-claims/112287832/
8,873 views Streamed live on Dec 17, 2021
EntertheStars - 104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/saOGDZ8N2tE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-and-trump-mar-a-lago-resort-connections?r=US&;IR=T
+ Apollo Origins & Cupid's Arrow Love Possession - Another Tesla Thump connections.
There has been a concerted effort by some to drop the Thump investigation into clear connections between his life and Tesla's, who we have now discovered, died in a building painted by the same artist who painted Mar a Lago. As our investigation deepens, a disturbing picture appears, of foreknowledge of future events, sacrifice and ancient technology. The featured video on this channel demonstrates the mathematical and visual connections between Thump Tower and the building where Tesla died on the 33rd floor, The Wyndham New Yorker.
LATCHIS MEANS SNAKE!!!!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lachesis_(genus)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPSYYc0v4Rg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xf6YzOg22w
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lajos_J%C3%A1mbor
https://fishing4deals.com/i-slept-last-night-in-the-latchis-hotel/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/216946907022792104/
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/783009137/campaign-for-the-heavens-and-the-earth
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Latchis_Hotel_and_Theatre
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brattleboro,_Vermont
Jambor murals in Wyndham New Yorker
https://res.cloudinary.com/traveltripperweb/image/upload/c_fit,h_1200,w_1200/v1554921251/pry7uyzpoiue6tvvjdcd.jpg
https://cdn.traveltripper.io/site-assets/426_558_9039/media/2017-11-03-115819/1943-GBR-Murals-web.jpg
https://www.newyorkerhotel.com/blog/guests-at-the-new-yorker-hotel-1930s-1960s/
Jambor murals in Mar-a-lago
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/6c/59/d1/6c59d14c3b40c0553360086227ebd7af.jpg
https://www.idesignarch.com/wp-content/uploads/Donald-Trump-Mar-a-Lago-Palm-Beach-Florida_7.jpg
https://www.vam.ac.uk/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/86a_o4-003-Dining-Room-at-Mar-a-Lago-Mrs-Post_e7c816404dc0d846d5b0850672d58b90.jpg
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/building-mar-lago-marjorie-merriweather-post-palm-beach-showplace/BNcXr356xhT3AdEVKyIR3J/
Thump artist in Brattleboro
https://www.brattleborotv.org/here-we-are/guest-doug-trump
https://www.brattleboromuseum.org/2019/06/04/doug-trump-by-rail/
Jambor at Latchis theater Brattleboro
https://vtdigger.org/2021/12/12/the-latchis-is-a-landmark-theater-hotel-and-pub-in-a-pandemic-that-can-be-a-problem/
https://vtdigger.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/VTD-Latchis-centerpiece-3-1536x1152.jpg
Edison vs Tesla's Hotels
https://www.lavocedinewyork.com/en/new-york/2021/06/08/the-edison-new-yorker-where-batman-met-the-godfather-and-muhammad-ali/
Cupid's spear, the serpent in the chest
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/09/ex-classmate-peter-ticktin-says-no-way-trump-cheated-sat-as-book-claims/112287832/
8,873 views Streamed live on Dec 17, 2021
EntertheStars - 104K subscribers
https://youtu.be/saOGDZ8N2tE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.