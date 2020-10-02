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Magnesium L-Threonate - Best Brain Performance
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75 views • October 02, 2020
Magnesium l-threonate is one the most effective supplements to increase your brain's magnesium levels, which can help address better learning and memory, headaches, anxiety, and depression, among many other issues. It has been shown in clinical studies to increase overall cognitive ability, cognitive fluctuation, brain age, synaptic density, and brain plasticity.
Study link:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4927823/
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Study link:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4927823/
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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