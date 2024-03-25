Create New Account
Jabbed Australian Idol Judge "Went DOWWWNNN"
Published 20 hours ago

It must've been her diabetes. Nothing to do with those jabs? G'day mate!

Source

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13232607/Marcia-Hines-collapses-Australian-Idol-cancelled.html

https://thewest.com.au/news/coronavirus/vaxthenation-tim-minchin-jimmy-barnes-marcia-hines-and-amy-shark-join-aussie-covid-vaccine-campaign-ng-b881992538z

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
jabbedaustralian idol judgemarcia hines

