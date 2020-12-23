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PHANTOM voters exposed by Bobby Piton: This is how Biden got 13 million extra votes
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156 views • December 23, 2020
Watch his full explanation in the Brighteon Conversations interview shown below. In it, Bobby Piton discusses:
Phantom voters: How they’re created and used.
Zombie voters: Dead voters from neighboring counties, reanimated in a different county.
How vote tabulation machines are programmed to find opportunities for real-time vote swapping.
How Democrats have used phantom voters for 30 years to rig elections across the nation.
How Democrat-controlled counties used different spellings of the same names for real people to cast fake votes that alter election outcomes.
Phantom voters: How they’re created and used.
Zombie voters: Dead voters from neighboring counties, reanimated in a different county.
How vote tabulation machines are programmed to find opportunities for real-time vote swapping.
How Democrats have used phantom voters for 30 years to rig elections across the nation.
How Democrat-controlled counties used different spellings of the same names for real people to cast fake votes that alter election outcomes.
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