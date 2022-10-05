Prepare for Financial Collapse (Maybe Imminent)-Convert Cash to Usable Assets ASAP

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There could be a significant crash in the offing in the financial markets according to analyst Aaron Brickman. If so, the time to GET OUT OF CASH is NOW! See Doug Hagmann's interviews of Aaron Brickman. Brickman is a Christian, former military, and current markets analyst. As the market tumbles this morning, the talking heads have no idea what is happening before them. Link to Hagmann/Brickman interview posted on NCRENEGADE.COM https://ncrenegade.com/the-globalists-seeds-of-their-own-destruction-lay-in-their-plans-aaron-brickman-the-hagmann-report-9-28-2022/ Link to 8/25 interview: https://rumble.com/v1hbpn3-steve-quayle-and-aaron-brickman-join-douglas-hagmann-on-the-hagmann-report-.html Take care and God bless you. (at this moment the dow is down 320 points).