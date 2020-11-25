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Jeffrey Prather - KRAKENED! Not myth but real! The sting of the steal revealed. This isn’t over. It’s just getting started!
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36147 views • November 25, 2020
Jeffrey Prather is a retired army officer, ex-DEA special agent, former DIA intelligence officer turned whistle blower and then targeted by the government. In addition to hosting his own call in weekly talk radio show, “The Prather Point”, he is also a martial arts master and teacher, Apache wisdom teacher, Kinetic Quotient creator and trainer, firearms and horsemanship instructor, published author, SAG film actor, speaker, father, husband and chaplain.
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