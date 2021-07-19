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The Covid Cartel: W.H.O Whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Interviewed by Del Bigtree
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321 views • July 19, 2021
Shocking if true
This is insanity, needs to be stopped immediately or else we are heading for a big man made calamity for years to come & history will never forgive us.
That interview starts in 57 min but many important info before it as well
And remember folks:
The CDC is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
The WHO is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
The FDA is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
The Fact Checking is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
The Media is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
Always do your own independent research.
source:
Thehighwire
This is insanity, needs to be stopped immediately or else we are heading for a big man made calamity for years to come & history will never forgive us.
That interview starts in 57 min but many important info before it as well
And remember folks:
The CDC is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
The WHO is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
The FDA is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
The Fact Checking is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
The Media is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.
Always do your own independent research.
source:
Thehighwire
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