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Biden campaign concerned over One America News Investigates
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1061 views • January 24, 2021
Joe Biden sELECTED so Hillary Clinton can Replace Harris as VP When Biden Impeached for his Extortion Crime against Ukraine.
Biden campaign concerned over One America News Investigates
(getting verification that Tape of Biden's Crime is Real)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdTdW4vR5gA
Biden campaign concerned over One America News Investigates.mp4
Joe Biden Brags about getting Ukranian Prosecutor Fired
(in return for money from US Gov. Extortion is a Quid Pro Quo)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UF2MXx0838W/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXA--dj2-CY
Biden campaign concerned over One America News Investigates
(getting verification that Tape of Biden's Crime is Real)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdTdW4vR5gA
Biden campaign concerned over One America News Investigates.mp4
Joe Biden Brags about getting Ukranian Prosecutor Fired
(in return for money from US Gov. Extortion is a Quid Pro Quo)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UF2MXx0838W/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXA--dj2-CY
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