© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Intro]
[Clean electric guitar arpeggio, in a minor key]
[Eerie Vox Continental organ swells]
[Verse 1]
There is a house in New Orleans
They call it the Rising Sun
And it has brought ruin to many a poor boy
And Lord, I know I’m one
[Verse 2]
My mother was a seamstress
She sewed my new blue jeans
My father was a gambler
Back down in New Orleans
[Verse 3]
Now the only thing a gambler needs
Is a suitcase and a trunk
And the only time he feels content
Is when he’s out getting drunk
[Solo - Organ and Guitar]
[Build intensity, heavy drum fill entering]
[Gritty blues-rock solo, sustained organ notes]
[Verse 4]
Oh mother, caution your children
Not to follow the path I’ve taken
To waste their lives in sin and sorrow
In the House of the Rising Sun
[Verse 5]
Well, I’ve got one foot on the platform
The other one upon the train
I’m heading back to New Orleans
To wear that ball and chain
[Verse 6]
[Maximum Energy]
Well, there is a house in New Orleans
They call it the Rising Sun
And it has brought ruin to many a poor boy
And Lord, I know I’m one
[Outro]
[Sustained organ chord]
[Fading minor guitar arpeggio]
I know I’m one...
[End]