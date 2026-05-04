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🎵House Of The Rising Sun
wolfburg
wolfburg
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[Intro]
[Clean electric guitar arpeggio, in a minor key]
[Eerie Vox Continental organ swells]

[Verse 1]
There is a house in New Orleans
They call it the Rising Sun
And it has brought ruin to many a poor boy
And Lord, I know I’m one

[Verse 2]
My mother was a seamstress
She sewed my new blue jeans
My father was a gambler
Back down in New Orleans

[Verse 3]
Now the only thing a gambler needs
Is a suitcase and a trunk
And the only time he feels content
Is when he’s out getting drunk

[Solo - Organ and Guitar]
[Build intensity, heavy drum fill entering]
[Gritty blues-rock solo, sustained organ notes]

[Verse 4]
Oh mother, caution your children
Not to follow the path I’ve taken
To waste their lives in sin and sorrow
In the House of the Rising Sun

[Verse 5]
Well, I’ve got one foot on the platform
The other one upon the train
I’m heading back to New Orleans
To wear that ball and chain

[Verse 6]
[Maximum Energy]
Well, there is a house in New Orleans
They call it the Rising Sun
And it has brought ruin to many a poor boy
And Lord, I know I’m one

[Outro]
[Sustained organ chord]
[Fading minor guitar arpeggio]
I know I’m one...
[End]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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