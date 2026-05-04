[Intro]

[Clean electric guitar arpeggio, in a minor key]

[Eerie Vox Continental organ swells]



[Verse 1]

There is a house in New Orleans

They call it the Rising Sun

And it has brought ruin to many a poor boy

And Lord, I know I’m one



[Verse 2]

My mother was a seamstress

She sewed my new blue jeans

My father was a gambler

Back down in New Orleans



[Verse 3]

Now the only thing a gambler needs

Is a suitcase and a trunk

And the only time he feels content

Is when he’s out getting drunk



[Solo - Organ and Guitar]

[Build intensity, heavy drum fill entering]

[Gritty blues-rock solo, sustained organ notes]



[Verse 4]

Oh mother, caution your children

Not to follow the path I’ve taken

To waste their lives in sin and sorrow

In the House of the Rising Sun



[Verse 5]

Well, I’ve got one foot on the platform

The other one upon the train

I’m heading back to New Orleans

To wear that ball and chain



[Verse 6]

[Maximum Energy]

Well, there is a house in New Orleans

They call it the Rising Sun

And it has brought ruin to many a poor boy

And Lord, I know I’m one



[Outro]

[Sustained organ chord]

[Fading minor guitar arpeggio]

I know I’m one...

[End]

