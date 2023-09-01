Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Search For Truth In History | David Irving Rewriting History
channel image
Puretrauma357
1558 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

The Search For Truth In History | David Irving

Rewriting History

Irving started out as an establishment historian writing for the Macmillan publishing house, that was up until he wrote and researched the official biography of Winston Churchill… Life was about to change dramatically for the historian as he was banned from entering Canada and jailed in Germany.

Keywords
david irvingrewriting historyin historythe searchfor truth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket