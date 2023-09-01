The Search For Truth In History | David Irving
Rewriting History
Irving started out as an establishment historian writing for the Macmillan publishing house, that was up until he wrote and researched the official biography of Winston Churchill… Life was about to change dramatically for the historian as he was banned from entering Canada and jailed in Germany.
