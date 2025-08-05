Moldova: "Shame, Maia Sandu" the atmosphere near the courthouse in Chisinau, where Evgeniya Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison

"Shame, Maia Sandu": the atmosphere near the courthouse in Chisinau, where Evgeniya Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The defense of Evgenia Gutsul will challenge the verdict issued to her, her lawyer told TASS.

The sentence against the head of Gagauzia is revenge by the President of Moldova Maia Sandu, said the former head of the country, leader of the opposition Socialist Party Igor Dodon.

Evgeniya Gutsul called the 7-year sentence given to her a sentence for the entire democratic system of Moldova.

The full statement of the head of Gagauzia:

The court of the Buiucani sector sentenced me — the legally elected Bashkan of Gagauzia — to 7 years in a general regime colony. This decision has nothing to do with justice. It is a political reprisal, planned and executed on orders from above.

Today I am behind bars, and tomorrow it could be anyone who dares to criticize the authorities.

This is not a sentence for me — it is a sentence for the entire Moldovan democratic system.

This is an attempt to intimidate the residents of Gagauzia who have the courage to vote differently from what the ruling party wants.

This is a warning to the entire opposition: "Go against the regime — you will get prison, confiscation of property, a ruined life."

The PAS regime and Maia Sandu use repression as a tool to fight dissenters. On the eve of parliamentary elections, they do not shy away from methods — fabrication of cases, pressure on judges, political sentences. All this is done for one goal — to hold on to power at any cost.

I do not recognize this farce and will fight for my name, for my honor, and for the truth. I will not be broken. I will definitely return to my people! To my children! To my family!