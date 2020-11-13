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My phone call with Trump today | Newsmax CEO
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43 views • November 13, 2020
Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy gives the details from his private phone call with President Donald Trump Thursday, and how the president is feeling about the legal battles to come in battleground states where he feels his campaign can turn results around, the fact that he has turned sour to Fox News and embraced Newsmax TV as a fan, and more.
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