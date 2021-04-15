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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 7:40-50
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The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 12 - LUKE 7:40-50 LOVED - Jesus Saves All Who Come To Him In Faith.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
Most of us have been given a second chance. When we made a big mistake, there was a person in our lives willing to see past that mistake and to help us move forward. That individual's offer of forgiveness, assistance in moving forward, and opportunity to prove ourselves caused us to appreciate and love that person in a deeper way. Similarly, we should respond to Christ's forgiveness by loving Him in return. What impact has someone's forgiveness had in your life? How did you respond?
Session 12 - LUKE 7:40-50 LOVED - Jesus Saves All Who Come To Him In Faith.
LIFEWAY | WINTER 2020-21
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-daily-discipleship-guide-csb-winter-2021-P005794512-2021-WIN
Most of us have been given a second chance. When we made a big mistake, there was a person in our lives willing to see past that mistake and to help us move forward. That individual's offer of forgiveness, assistance in moving forward, and opportunity to prove ourselves caused us to appreciate and love that person in a deeper way. Similarly, we should respond to Christ's forgiveness by loving Him in return. What impact has someone's forgiveness had in your life? How did you respond?
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