US Sports Baseball Feat. Rays vs. Dodgers Game Highlights (8/24/24)
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
15 views • 8 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Incorporating Base Running into Practice with Tony Vitello

https://tinyurl.com/BaserunningwTV

Need some help making your athletes faster and more efficient baserunners? Then you've come to the right place! In this course, Coach Tony Vitello reveals different philosophies and drills for baserunning that will make your players more efficient baserunners to ultimately score more runs. He even covers stealing bases and different types of reads!

Learn how @ https://tinyurl.com/BaserunningwTV


It was a thriller in LA Athletes and Warriors.

Pay close attention to the good, bad and ugly of base running and how it affected the outcome of this and most games. Enjoy!


Video credit:

Rays vs. Dodgers full game highlights from 8/24/24

Stay on top of the stretch run with the MLB app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3DF0wLd

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4dyNgKg


The Coolest Sports The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824

