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Warren Buffett: Why You Should NEVER Invest In Bitcoin (UNBELIEVABLE)
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282 views • December 03, 2021
From Free Investing
Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. In this video you will hear his opinion on Bitcoin, including new 2021 comments! Very important to watch this regardless of your attitude to cryptocurrencies (and absolutely necessary if you own any of them!) As Charlie Munger says, “If you disagree with somebody, you want to be able to state their case better than they can.” And at that point you've earned the right to disagree with them.
Warren E. Buffett is an American long-term investor, philanthropist, business tycoon, and the chairman & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is considered one of the most successful investors in the world and has a net worth over 100 billion dollars. Buffett was born in Omaha, Nebraska. He developed an interest in business and investing in his youth and made truly incredible stock market returns over his career.
Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. In this video you will hear his opinion on Bitcoin, including new 2021 comments! Very important to watch this regardless of your attitude to cryptocurrencies (and absolutely necessary if you own any of them!) As Charlie Munger says, “If you disagree with somebody, you want to be able to state their case better than they can.” And at that point you've earned the right to disagree with them.
Warren E. Buffett is an American long-term investor, philanthropist, business tycoon, and the chairman & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is considered one of the most successful investors in the world and has a net worth over 100 billion dollars. Buffett was born in Omaha, Nebraska. He developed an interest in business and investing in his youth and made truly incredible stock market returns over his career.
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